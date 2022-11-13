Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,012 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.83. 15,524,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612,680. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

