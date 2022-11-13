Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NKE traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,597,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

