Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Raymond James

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

