Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $477.45

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 477.45 ($5.50) and traded as high as GBX 482 ($5.55). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 479 ($5.52), with a volume of 399,183 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £250.87.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Paul Read purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £745,500 ($858,376.51). In other news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,140.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 150,309 shares of company stock worth $74,696,581 over the last ninety days.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

