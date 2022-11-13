Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $31.51. 478,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several research firms have commented on PECO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

