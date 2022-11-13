Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 20,049 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.57% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $99,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Shares of ALNY opened at $216.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

