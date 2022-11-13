Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 31,802 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $127,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $409.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.05, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $695.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.