Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.57% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $99,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $216.37 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.