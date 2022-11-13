Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,012,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $99,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $127.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

