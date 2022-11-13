Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $130,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 6.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral Stock Up 8.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $276.41.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.