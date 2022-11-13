Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 105,730 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $120,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $104.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

