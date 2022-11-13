Pictet Asset Management SA Has $104.48 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $104,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 679,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,697,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $121.44 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

