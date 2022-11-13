Pictet Asset Management SA Has $109.22 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,834 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.29% of Welltower worth $109,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

