Pictet Asset Management SA Has $111.42 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588,911 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.50% of Equifax worth $111,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE EFX opened at $193.99 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.93.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.