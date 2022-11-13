Pictet Asset Management SA Has $115.61 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $115,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 591.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 54.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPD opened at $31.38 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

