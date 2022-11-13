Pictet Asset Management SA Has $130.57 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,520 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.26% of American Electric Power worth $130,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.0 %

AEP opened at $89.98 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.