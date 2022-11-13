Pictet Asset Management SA Has $77.20 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,079,821 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $77,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.