Pictet Asset Management SA Has $81.91 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $81,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $120.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.