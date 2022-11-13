Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 34,984 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.29% of Otis Worldwide worth $86,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 165,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

