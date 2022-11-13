Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,055 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.87% of Leslie’s worth $79,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Leslie’s by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

