Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 179,203 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,203 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $101,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

