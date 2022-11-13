Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 76,992 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,992 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $102,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

