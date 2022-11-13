Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $71.64 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

