Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

