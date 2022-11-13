Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.