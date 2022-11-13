Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.