Piper Sandler Cuts Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $2.75

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Humacyte Stock Down 1.5 %

Humacyte stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $330.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

