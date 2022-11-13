Piper Sandler Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $153.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $122.69. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

