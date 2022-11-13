Piper Sandler Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $32.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.51.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,125 shares of company stock worth $7,466,888. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

