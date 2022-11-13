Piper Sandler Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 659,508 shares of company stock valued at $27,819,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Roblox by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.