Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKBEF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

