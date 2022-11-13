Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $198,393.60

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $66.81 million and $198,393.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00244673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,573,169 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

