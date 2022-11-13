PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Critical Review

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyMet Mining and New Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -10.62 New Gold $745.50 million 1.02 $140.60 million $0.14 7.93

Profitability

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PolyMet Mining and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.35% -6.20% New Gold 15.68% 0.50% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PolyMet Mining and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Gold beats PolyMet Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

