PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

PSTNY stock remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Get PostNL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PostNL from €2.50 ($2.50) to €2.30 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.