PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $414,546.47

PotCoin (POT) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $414,546.47 and $171.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00347688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018611 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.