PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $417,560.37 and approximately $171.96 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00349029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001151 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018622 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

