PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.56

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.56 and traded as high as C$21.59. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$21.53, with a volume of 362,257 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

