Presearch Price Down 27.5% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Presearch has a total market cap of $17.05 million and $88,177.39 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

