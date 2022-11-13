Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $240,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average is $251.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

