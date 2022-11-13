Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Zoetis worth $335,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

