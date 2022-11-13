Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $181,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $236.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.96.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.