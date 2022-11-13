Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 101,945 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $262,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

