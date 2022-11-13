Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,269 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Wix.com worth $197,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 111.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 10,890.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WIX opened at $84.99 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 1,520.01% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.