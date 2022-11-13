Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,172 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $306,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

MLM opened at $362.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

