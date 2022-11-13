Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

