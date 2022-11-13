Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PGZ stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.10.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
