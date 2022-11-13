Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PSC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter.

