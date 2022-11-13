Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
PSC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $49.70.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
