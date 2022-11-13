Prometeus Market Cap Achieves $80.30 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00025412 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $80.30 million and approximately $172,977.56 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

