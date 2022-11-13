Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,078. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

