Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $14.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $774.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,431. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.