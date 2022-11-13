Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,291. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

