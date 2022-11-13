Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IBB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,722. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.